PSV Eindhoven had a care free evening on Saturday as they saw off NEC Nijmegen 4-0 and Hirving Lozano made his return.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Armel Bella-Kotchap made his first appearance for PSV, while Lozano was only on the bench for the hosts.
PSV was the boss but it took until the 37th minute for the deadlock to be broken, mainly due to Jasper Cillessen, who made a number of saves. Luuk de Jong got the opener from a Joey Veerman corner.
Before the break, Dirk Proper lost the ball in the midfield and Veerman played in Noa Lang to race in on goal and fire past Cillessen for the second.
Four minutes into the second half, Lang was brought down in the box and De Jong scored from the spot to make it 3-0.
Lozano then made his PSV return as the hosts remained in full control. In the 87th minute, Ricardo Pepi scored the fourth from a penalty after a handball in the box.
Kodai Sano had a consolation ruled out for NEC in stoppage time as PSV made it four wins out of four in the league. They will now prepare for their clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.