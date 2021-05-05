PSV Eindhoven technical director John de Jong is not giving up just yet on Mohamed Ihattaren.
Ihattaren has had a difficult campaign this season under Roger Schmidt, and with his contract expiring in 2022, the expectation is that PSV would be willing to sell the talent this summer.
Speaking to Voetbal International, though, De Jong is not ready to give up on Ihattaren, “For the trainer (Roger Schmidt) and me, the book of Ihattaren is not yet closed. Just like Cody Gakpo and Jordan Teze, Mo has experienced such good growth from the academy. That is what we want at PSV.
“I think it is a shame that it has not yet been possible to develop his qualities to the maximum and to make them profitable. But I still have the hope that we can help Mo with that. We all have a lot of time and energy in that, and we will continue to do so. “
De Jong admits it is up to Ihattaren, “I want to make it clear to Mo that he should not throw away the wonderful career he has in store. Start as a professional at PSV, grow and then make the step up. Whether it is very realistic that he will stay with us, I don’t say now. It is also up to him. “
The entire issue is attitude, pride… it is not about ability, he has proved he has ability, but that means nothing if you have a bad or selfish attitude. Suck it up, preform, and let your abilities speak, support and make teammates greater and success follows.