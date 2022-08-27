According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are looking to sign Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa before the transfer window shuts next week.
With Noni Madueke out for months, PSV is looking for a new winger and there is still the possibility that Cody Gakpo could depart.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV have set their sights on Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi, who is allowed to depart Aston Villa after falling out of favour.
The 27-year-old is open to the transfer and is waiting for the clubs to come to an agreement. PSV are trying to convince Aston Villa to let El Ghazi depart on a free transfer.
The former Ajax and Lille winger was loaned to Everton last season but he did not hold down a place in Merseyside.