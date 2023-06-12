According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are working on bringing Georginio Wijnaldum back to the club this summer.
Wijnaldum was on loan with AS Roma last season but they decided not to trigger his permanent option and he has returned to PSG, where he has a contract until 2024. However, he is expected to leave Paris this summer.
The experienced Netherlands international recently stated a return to the Eredivisie was an option and Eindhoven Dagblad is reporting that PSV is working on a deal. Now that Peter Bosz has been installed as head coach, the club is working on new signings and Wijnaldum is an option.
Wijnaldum made 154 appearances for PSV between 2011 and 2015 before he departed for Newcastle United. He then moved to Liverpool and PSG.