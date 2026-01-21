PSV Eindhoven’s chances of progressing in the Champions League are on a knifes edge after they suffered a 3-0 loss at Newcastle United.
After their big win at Anfield earlier in the season, PSV headed to England looking for another victory that would keep them on track for a Champions League playoff spot.
After only eight minutes, a poor clearance was latched on by Bruno Guimaraes and two passes later, Yoane Wissa had an easy finish to put the hosts in front.
PSV had possession, but they didn’t hurt Nick Pope, and after 30 minutes, a huge error from Yarek Gasiorowski led to Anthony Gordon tapping in a second for Newcastle.
After an hour, Newcastle extended their lead through Harvey Barnes, who burst into the box before firing low into the bottom corner.
PSV struggled to create chances and lacked a striker when Guus Til went off. Newcastle had chances to add more but settled for three in the end.
The defeat leaves PSV at risk as they are only inside the playoffs on goal difference. Next week they host Bayern Munich needing to get a result if they are to progress.