The Europa League clash between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven this Thursday has been postponed due to the death of the Queen.
UEFA has informed PSV that there are insufficient police available to attend the match due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. The police force are preparing for the funeral of the Queen next Monday.
It is not yet known when the match will be played at the Emirates Stadium with an international break coming up after this weekend’s fixtures.
This could cause a fixture pile-up for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side with the World Cup approaching quickly.