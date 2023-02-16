PSV Eindhoven’s place in the Europa League is hanging by a thread after a 3-0 loss at Sevilla.
Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to start with Ismail Saibari and Guus Til in Spain as Johan Bakayoko dropped to the bench. Saibari got a good chance early on but he was denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
PSV went toe to toe with the hosts and the first half was even before Sevilla took the lead just before the break. A poor loss of the ball from former Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong led to Youssef En-Nesyri opening the scoring.
At the break, former Ajax winger Lucas Ocampos came on and he made it 2-0 before he then set up former AZ Alkmaar midfielder Nemanja Gudelj to hammer in a third.
PSV looked for something from the game but the closest they came was a Joey Veerman effort which came back off the post.
PSV now need a huge win in Eindhoven next week or they will be heading out of Europe.