A dubious penalty in stoppage time earned Feyenoord a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven and all but sealed the Eredivisie title for Ajax.
PSV went into the game knowing that AZ Alkmaar had held Ajax to a draw. A win for PSV would put them within two points of their rivals with two games left.
Feyenoord, who booked their place in the Europa Conference League final in midweek, looked tired and PSV took advantage in the first-half. After 16 minutes, Joey Veerman set up Cody Gakpo to fire in the opening goal.
In the 29th minute, Gakpo made it 2-0 after a wonderful combination with Eran Zahavi. PSV were rocking and it seemed they were on course for a crucial win.
Arne Slot reacted at the break and he made a triple change with Jens Toornstra, Bryan Linssen and Patrik Walemark all coming on. It worked as Feyenoord began to create chances but Yvon Mvogo kept them out. A header from Linssen also ended on the crossbar.
In the 86th minute, Cyriel Dessers managed to pull one back for Feyenoord and set up an exciting end. However, it seemed PSV would hold on to a victory, until a dubious penalty was awarded in stoppage time.
A shot from Jens Toornstra was deemed to have hit Mauro Junior on the hand and a penalty was awarded. PSV was furious with the decision but VAR did not intervene and Dessers made it 2-2.
PSV are now still four points behind Ajax, who can seal the title on Wednesday against Heerenveen. Feyenoord is comfortably in third.