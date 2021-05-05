Utrecht has announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Quinten Timber, who will make the move to the Cathedral City on a free transfer in the summer.
The 19-year-old is in the final months of his deal in Amsterdam and has now decided to leave for Utrecht, where he signs a three-year contract.
While Timber’s brother Jurrien is a regular for Ajax, Quinten has yet to make his first team debut, despite appearing on the bench several times in Amsterdam. The midfielder, who can also play as a full-back, had the chance to renew his deal with Ajax but has decided to depart in search of playing time.
The Netherlands U19 international has made 40 appearances for Jong Ajax.