Utrecht has announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Quinten Timber, who will make the move to the Cathedral City on a free transfer in the summer.

The 19-year-old is in the final months of his deal in Amsterdam and has now decided to leave for Utrecht, where he signs a three-year contract.

While Timber’s brother Jurrien is a regular for Ajax, Quinten has yet to make his first team debut, despite appearing on the bench several times in Amsterdam. The midfielder, who can also play as a full-back, had the chance to renew his deal with Ajax but has decided to depart in search of playing time.

The Netherlands U19 international has made 40 appearances for Jong Ajax.




