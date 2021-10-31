Bart Ramselaar scored three goals as Utrecht eased to a 5-1 victory over Willem II.
Utrecht began the game on top and they had the lead in the tenth minute as Bart Ramselaar found the net with a hard shot. Fifteen minutes later, Ramselaar doubled the lead with his strike into the corner too strong for Timon Wellenreuther.
Willem II brought themselves back into the game in the 35th minute as Che Nunnely seized on an Adam Maher mistake before setting up Kwasi Wried to make it 2-1.
Derrick Köhn almost equalised early in the second half but his strike came back off the post. From that point, Utrecht ran away with it as Ramselaar completed his hattrick in the 67th minute. The midfielder cut inside and saw his strike go through Driess Saddiki and end in the net.
Substitute Mohamed Mallahi scored his first Eredivisie goal in the 83rd minute to make it 4-1 before Joris van Overeem added a fifth before the end.
The victory means Utrecht are now third in the table, while Willem II are sixth.