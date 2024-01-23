According to Voetbal International, Rangers are interested in signing Gijs Smal from FC Twente.
The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and FC Twente has been unable to agree a new deal with the left-back, despite there being an offer on the table.
According to Voetbal International, Scottish side Rangers have approached FC Twente as they are interested in signing the defender.
Smal signed for FC Twente in 2020 from Volendam and he has since made 107 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.