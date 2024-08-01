Rangers has confirmed the signing of FC Twente centre-back Robin Propper on a two-year deal.
The news broke on Wednesday that Propper was on his way to Glasgow and both clubs have now confirmed the transfer.
The 30-year-old gets his desired chance abroad and he signs a deal until the summer of 2026. The fee between the two clubs is undisclosed.
Propper joined Twente on a free transfer from Heracles Almelo in 2021 and he made 115 appearances for the club. He was the club captain but departs just before the club’s Champions League qualifier against Red Bull Salzburg.