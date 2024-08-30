Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo has joined Scottish side Rangers FX on loan with the option to buy.
The 22-year-old joined Feyenoord from Groningen in 2023 but has been unable to hold down a spot in Rotterdam.
He spent six months on loan in Austria with Rapid Vienna and now joins Rangers on a season-long loan deal. Rangers can make it permanent.
Kasanwirjo can fill in at centre-back or on the right side of defence. He made a total of nine appearances for Feyenoord.