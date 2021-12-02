According to Diario AS, Rangers FC are hoping to sign Dutch youngster Xavi Simons from PSG.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old is reportedly unhappy at PSG due to a lack of opportunities in the first team and his contract is up in the summer.
Barcelona has been linked with a move to bring the midfielder back to the club, but Diario AS is reporting that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hoping to lure Simons to Rangers FC.
Informal talks have taken place with Simon’s agent Mino Raiola and the Scottish champions are also willing to pay a fee to sign the Netherlands U19 international in January.