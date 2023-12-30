According to reports in Scotland, Vitesse Arnhem could lose Million Manhoef in January.
Vitesse are struggling at the bottom of the Eredivisie this season and financially, the club are also in dire straits. It means that a key player could be sold in January and one of the candidates is winger Million Manhoef.
According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are leading the race to sign the Netherlands U21 international and are looking to launch a £2.5 million offer. Clubs in England are also circling but Rangers appear to be the favourites at the moment.
The interest is due to Nils Koppen, who is currently a scout at PSV Eindhoven but will become a technical director at Rangers on the 2nd of January. Koppen has been following Manhoef for a while and believes the winger would be perfect for the Scottish side.
The 21-year-old has made 84 appearances for Vitesse, scoring 16 times and adding 14 assists.