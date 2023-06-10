According to reports in Scotland, Rangers FC are hoping to sign Dutch striker Sam Lammers from Atalanta Bergamo this summer.
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Sampdoria but could not help prevent their relegation to Seria B. He has returned to Atalanta but has no future at the club.
According to Sky Sports, Rangers are in negotiations to sign the former PSV Eindhoven forward in a multi-million-pound deal. The Scottish giants are also hoping to sign former Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers.
Lammers left PSV for Atalanta back in 2020 but has since had loan spells with Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria. He only managed two goals in 33 Serie A games this season.