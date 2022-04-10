According to Voetbal international, RB Leipzig are hoping to trump Manchester United and appoint Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager.
Ten Hag still has a contract with Ajax but a €2 million release clause means he can be taken in the summer for a relatively small fee. Ten Hag is reportedly the main candidate to be the next Manchester United boss, with talks already being held.
However, sources have told Voetbal International that RB Leipzig are also hoping to appoint Ten Hag this summer. The Dutchman is reportedly aware of the German side’s interest.
Ten Hag would not discuss his future before or after Ajax’s win over Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday and his management is handling talks with interested parties. Ten Hag doesn’t want to cause a distraction as Ajax look to seal the league title and KNVB Cup next week against PSV.