De Graafschap have announced the signing of Dutch striker Yannick Eduardo on loan from RB Leipzig.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 18-year-old impressed for RB Leipzig in the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring five times in seven games. In the U19 Bundesliga, Eduardo also scored 19 goals.
De Graafschap have agreed to loan the Netherlands U18 international which will offer the chance for Eduardo to make his professional debut in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
De Graafschap finished sixth in the second division last season and lost to ADO Den Haag in the promotion playoffs.