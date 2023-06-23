RC Lens has officially confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Stijn Spierings on a free transfer.

The midfielder was available on a free after his contract with Toulouse expired and he was linked with a move back to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

However, Spierings has decided to remain in France, signing a four-year deal with RC Lens, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

The 27-year-old started his career with AZ Alkmaar before spells with Sparta Rotterdam, RKC Waalwijk and Levski Sofia. Spierings then made 111 appearances for Toulouse, scoring 15 times.




