Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham, Mike Bell and Abdul Alrifaee react to the Netherlands’ Nations League 2024-25 group-stage draw.
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here or press play below:
Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer has confirmed that Atletico Madrid were ...
According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen has rejected interest from Turkey ...
PEC Zwolle came away from Sparta Rotterdam with a 2-0 ...
Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game as ...
Taylor Booth scored a hattrick as Utrecht defeated Volendam 4-2. Follow ...
Vitesse Arnhem's relegation fears increased on Sunday after a 2-0 ...
A double from Koki Ogawa led NEC Nijmegen to a ...
Ajax managed to hold leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, Mike Bell and Abdul Alrifaee react to ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Abdul Alrifaee go through all of ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham, Mike Bell and Abdul Alrifaee react to the Netherlands’ Nations League 2024-25 group-stage draw.
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.