According to Mundo Deportivo, Jeremie Frimpong could be heading for Real Madrid in the summer.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is being linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer should Carlo Ancelotti depart the club.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Alonso has one transfer wish if he heads for the Bernabeu and that is for the club to bring along Jeremie Frimpong.
The Dutch international wing-back is a key part of Alonso’s Leverkusen side and the Spaniard sees Frimpong as the perfect recruit for Madrid.
Liverpool and Chelsea are also circling the 22-year-old, who was also linked with Arsenal last summer. Frimpong has scored five goals and given seven assists so far this season.