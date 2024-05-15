Pepijn Lijnders is officially the new head coach of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.
On Tuesday, reports claimed that Lijnders was the front runner to be named Salzburg coach and a day later, the appointment has been confirmed.
The 41-year-old has signed a three year deal with Salzburg which is his second spell as a head coach after a short time in charge of NEC Nijmegen.
Lijnders is currently assistant to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but both decided a while ago to leave the club at the end of the season.