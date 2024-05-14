According to Voetbal International, Red Bull Salzburg want to name Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders as their new head coach.
Lijnders will leave Liverpool this summer along with Jurgen Klopp and he was previously linked with the head coach role of Ajax.
However, the interest from Amsterdam is not concrete and Lijnders could be heading for Austria instead. Voetbal International is reporting that Red Bull Salzburg are seriously interested in appointing the Dutchman as their head coach.
Red Bull Salzburg are currently coached by Onur Cinel on a temporary basis and they are set to finish second in the Austrian league.