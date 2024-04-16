Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after a 4-1 loss to PSG.

De Jong started in the Barcelona midfield as they looked to build on their 3-2 lead from the first leg in Paris. It seemed that Barcelona were easing to the semi-finals when Raphina made it 1-0 early on.

However, it all went wrong when Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last man challenge and PSG equalised when Ousmane Dembele hammered the ball in at the back post.

In the second half, Vitinha made it 2-1 before Kylian Mbappe put PSG clear with a penalty. De Jong was substituted before Mbappe got his second to make it 4-1 at the end.

Barcelona crash out as PSG go forward to meet Borussia Dortmund for a place in the final.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14289 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter