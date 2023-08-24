FC Twente are set to miss out on the group stage of the UEFA Conference League after a 5-1 loss to Fenerbahce. A first-half red card for Youri Regeer turned the game in the hosts favour.
Twente started the game well and they had the lead in the 20th minute through Manuel Ugalde. The striker hit the post but was there to net the rebound.
Twente almost doubled the lead but Irfan Egribayat made a good stop to deny Michel Vlap. Moments later, former Twente left-back Jayden Oosterwolde headed Fenerbahce level.
Before the break, Youri Regeer put in a rash challenge and referee Andy Madley gave a yellow card. However, after viewing the images again, a red was produced.
Twente survived fifteen minutes of the second half, but then the floodgates opened. Former Feyenoord midfielder Sebastian Szymanski put Fenerbahce 2-1 up.
Irfan Kahveci netted a quick double to make it 4-0 before Mats Rots conceded a penalty in stoppage time. Dusan Tadic completed the miserable second half for the Tukkers.
Twente now have a huge mountain to climb in Enschede next week.