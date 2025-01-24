Ajax has confirmed the signing of Youri Regeer from FC Twente.
Ajax sold Regeer to FC Twente back in 2023 but included a buy-back option in the deal which they have now used to bring him back to Amsterdam. The 21-year-old signs a deal until 2029.
Regeer is mainly a midfielder but can also be used at right-back which gives Ajax an option to replace Devyne Rensch, who has left for AS Roma.
Regeer made eight first team appearances for Ajax before joining FC Twente. For the Tukkers, he played 65 times, scoring twice.
Regeer is also a Netherlands U21 international.