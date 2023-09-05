AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has admitted he will be disappointed if he does not make his Netherlands debut in the next week.
Reijnders has excelled since joining AC Milan and earned his first call-up for the national team ahead of the Euro qualifiers against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
Speaking to ESPN, Reijnders confirmed he is aiming for his debut, “That’s the purpose I came here with. It’s all up to me. Of course, I now play on a different stage, at a bigger club. It’s nice that I can perform well there. Now it’s also up to me to take that with me to the Dutch national team.”
Last June, Reijnders trained with the Netherlands squad as he was on the shadow list for the Nations League, “I had the feeling at the time that I could adapt to the level of the Dutch team quite easily,. The level here is of course a lot higher than at AZ, but if you compare it to Milan I think it’s about the same, maybe a bit higher.
“Last time, the Dutch team was very satisfied with how I presented myself during that week. Of course, I will be disappointed if I don’t make any minutes during this international period. You go here to play in the Oranje shirt, that is also a goal of mine.”