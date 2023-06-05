Ronald Koeman trimmed his Netherlands squad from 25 to 23 players on Monday with Tijjani Reijnders and Daley Blind the two to drop out.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, Koeman named a 26-man squad for the Nations League semi-final against Croatia on the 14th of June.
Memphis Depay has since dropped out through injury, while Tijjani Reijnders and Daley Blind have now been added to the dropout list. Both will remain with the squad at the moment and will be on the standby list.
Koeman does not yet have his full squad in training as Denzel Dumfries and Nathan Ake are involved in the Champions League final this weekend.