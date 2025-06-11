Manchester City has officially confirmed the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year deal.
Manchester City has paid an initial fee of £46.5 million for the Dutch international, who was named as Serie A midfielder of the season.
The Premier League giants were hoping to add a new attacking midfielder with Kevin de Bruyne departing and Reijnders fills that hole ahead of the Club World Cup.
Reijnders came through at PEC Zwolle but made the move to AZ Alkmaar, where he made 128 appearances. A move to AC Milan followed two years ago for around €20 million. Last season, Reijnders scored 15 goals for the club.
The 26-year-old has 23 caps for the Netherlands, scoring four times.