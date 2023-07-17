Tijjani Reijnders is very happy that he is set to complete his move from AZ Alkmaar to AC Milan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder is on his way to Milan to complete his medical and sign his multi-year contract after AZ Alkmaar finally accepted the Italian sides offer of €20 million plus bonuses.
MilanNews.it met Reijnders at Schipol airport and asked if it was easy to accept the offer and he responded, “Of course, I’m very happy.”
On how long it took to accept the offer, Reijnders added, “After the first call. Forza Milan.”
The deal is set to be officially confirmed on Tuesday.