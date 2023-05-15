Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands provisional squad for the upcoming Nations League semi-final against Croatia.
The Netherlands take on Croatia on the 14th of June in the semi-finals of the Nations League and Koeman has named 32 players in his provisional squad.
The most striking name is AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is having an excellent campaign and earns his first place in the provisional squad.
Not included are Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and any of Toulouse’s impressive Dutch trio of Branco van den Boomen, Stijn Spierings or Thijs Dallinga.
The full squad can be seen below:
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Jasper Cillessen (NEC), Mark Flek (SC Freiburg), Bart Verbruggen (RSC Anderlecht)
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Bayern Munich), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Kenny Tete (Fulham), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Roma)
Attackers: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Manchester United)
