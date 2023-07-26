Tijjani Reijnders has revealed that he got a call from Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez before he joined AC Milan.
The 24-year-old recently sealed a move to AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar for a fee of around €19 million excluding bonuses.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Reijnders confirmed that he got a call from Barcelona but his heart was set on Milan.
He said, “Xavi called me to talk about a possible switch. That was impossible for me since my choice for AC Milan was already made.”
Reijnders joined AC Milan as a replacement for Sandro Tonali but the Dutchman isn’t feeling pressure to replace the fan favourite, “I honestly don’t feel any pressure. I want to be myself on and off the pitch.”
Reijnders made his debut for AC Milan earlier this week in a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.