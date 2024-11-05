Tijjani Reijnders scored as AC Milan defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish capital.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The clash in the Bernabeu was end to end from the start with Malick Thiaw heading AC Milan in front before Vinicius Junior equalised from the penalty spot.
Alvaro Morata scored from close range to make it 2-1 at the break and in the second half, Reijnders sealed the victory for AC Milan.
The Dutch international received a pass from Rafael Leao in the box and made no mistake with a powerful low finish into the net.
Elsewhere on Tuesday evening, Cody Gakpo scored his fourth goal in three games as Liverpool hammered Bayer Leverkusen 4-0. Donyell Malen also scored the only goal as Borussia Dortmund beat Sturm Graz 1-0.