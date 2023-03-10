Ludovit Reis has confirmed that he has turned down an invitation to the Slovakian national team as he wants to represent the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Hamburg midfielder’s parents were born and still live in Slovakia, but Reis is a Netherlands U21 international. Slovakia recently contacted Reis to try and convince him to represent them, but he turned them down.
Reis told Algemeen Dagblad, “My family still lives there and would love it, but I’m still young and I want to see if I can make it to Oranje first. It is logical that I am not being called up for the Orange squad now because I play in the Second Bundesliga. However, that may change if I continue the line in a top competition. I want to go for that.
“Coming out for Slovakia is also possible later, but coming out for the Netherlands is no longer possible once I play for Slovakia. That is why I think it is too early to make that decision,”
Reis is hoping to play at a higher level next season, “I feel ready for the highest level. I want to continue this line in a top competition, so that Oranje also becomes a realistic option.”
The 22-year-old has seven goals and three assists for the Bundesliga.2 side. He previously played for Groningen, Barcelona B, and VFL Osnabruck.