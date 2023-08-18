Michael Reiziger has named his first provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Moldova and North Macedonia.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Reiziger is the new head coach of Jong Oranje, taking over from Erwin van de Looi post the recent U21 European Championships.
With a number of players now ineligible for the U21 squad, Reiziger has handed a place in the provisional squad to 17 players, who will be hoping to make their debuts.
Tyrese Asante (ADO Den Haag), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Ruben van Bommel (AZ), Rio Hillen (De Graafschap), Lennard Hartjes (Excelsior), Serano Seymor (Excelsior), Finn van Breemen (FC Basel), Max Bruns (FC Twente), Youri Regeer (FC Twente), Calvin Twigt (FC Volendam), Dani van den Heuvel (Leeds United), Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough), Youri Baas (NEC), Sontje Hansen (NEC), Isaac Babadi (PSV), Fedde de Jong (SC Cambuur) and Noah Ohio (Standard Liege) can all hope for their debuts.
The definite squad will be named on the 1st of September with the U21’s taking on Moldova a week later. On the 12th of September, North Macedonia awaits.
The full squad can be seen below