Michael Reiziger has named his first Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers and it contains a number of new faces.
On the 8th, the Netherlands U21 squad faces Moldova before there is a clash with Macedonia four days later.
Reiziger has called up 13 new faces for the clashes including the likes of Isaac Babadi (PSV), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg), and Ruben van Bommel (AZ Alkmaar).
You can see the full squad below.