Relegation looms closer for Gr... Groningen's relegation is getting closer and closer after they lost ...

Feyenoord defeat Sparta to go ... Feyenoord took another step towards the title with a 3-1 ...

Utrecht left frustrated in dra... Utrecht had three goals ruled out by VAR as they ...

Ajax’s title chances tak... Mohamed Kudus had a goal controversially ruled out as Go ...

RKC increases Vitesse’s ... RKC Waalwijk defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 on Saturday to leave ...

Emmen strike late to defeat Ca... Emmen took a step toward safety with a 2-1 victory ...

PSV go second with a win over ... PSV Eindhoven has climbed to second in the Eredivisie after ...