According to Championat, French side Stade Rennes are interested in signing Krasnodar midfielder Tonny Vilhena.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Russian medium reported last month that Vilhena hat set his sights on leaving Krasnodar in the summer and that some top European clubs are interested.
Championat is now reporting that Stade Rennes are seriously interested in the former Feyenoord star. They report that talks have even taken place between the clubs.
The 26-year-old has a contract with Krasnodar until 2024 having joined the club in 2019 for around £8 million.