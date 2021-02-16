Devyne Rensch is developing quickly at Ajax but the young defender has revealed that he was rejected by PSV Eindhoven before moving to Amsterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old right-back has made 10 appearances for Ajax this season and is considered to be one of the club’s biggest talents.
Speaking to Ajax TV, Rensch has revealed that he had trials with Ajax’s rivals PSV Eindhoven, but they rejected him. He said, “I did an internship there first, but I dropped out. I was allowed to participate in five training sessions (With Ajax), at the second training they already said they wanted me. So they saw that wrong at PSV.”
Rensch is developing well but he sees room for improvement, especially with his status within the squad, “In terms of strength, you notice during the training that I am the youngest. The rondo of course, the youngest starts in the middle. Or clean up after the training…”