Emmen came from behind twice to record a 3-2 win over Utrecht on Saturday evening.
Both sides went into the clash looking for their first win of the campaign and it was Utrecht who struck first in the tenth minute as Anastasios Douvikas headed in a corner.
Before the half-hour mark, Emmen leveled as a corner from Mark Diemers was met by Ole Romeny, who fired high into the net. Six minutes later, Bas Dost headed in a corner to restore Utrecht’s lead going into the break.
In the second half, Emmen equalised when Rui Mendes finished on the rebound before Jari Vlak’s deflected strike made it 3-2 with ten minutes left.
In the final moments, Dost had the chance to equalise but his strike was kept out by former Utrecht goalkeeper Eric Oelschlägel.
Emmen get their first win of the campaign and they move onto four points, while Utrecht remains on two.