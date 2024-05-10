After seven seasons with the club, Jairo Riedewald will leave Crystal Palace in the summer.
Frank de Boer signed Riedewald from Ajax when he was appointed Crystal Palace boss back in 2017 and the Dutchman has stayed since. However, the club have now announced that Riedewald will leave when his contract expires in the summer.
Riedewald has never been an undisputed starter for the Premier League side and he departs having only played 96 times overall. Over the past three seasons, Riedewald has made 17 league appearances.
The 27-year-old defender will now be free to decide where his future lies.