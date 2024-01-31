According to Radio Marca, Barcelona has reached out to Frank Rijkaard as they seek a replacement for outgoing head coach Xavi Hernandez.
Last weekend, Xavi announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season and Marca is reporting that Joan Laporta has reached out to Frank Rijkaard.
This is a striking claim with Rijkaard currently retired and he has not been in a coaching role since leaving Saudi Arabia in 2013. However, the 61-year-old did have a five year successful period as head coach of Barcelona between 2003 and 2008.
Laporta is interested in bringing the Dutchman back and is considering an approach to Marco van Basten to assist Rijkaard, should he accept the role.
Rijkaard has turned down several approaches to return to football in recent years so it remains to be seen whether he could be tempted.