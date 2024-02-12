Julian Rijkhoff scored twice as Jong Ajax defeated MVV Maastricht 3-0 on Monday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The forward arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January and was making his second start for Jong Ajax against MVV on Monday.
It took the striker 18 minutes to net his first professional goal with a low strike that found the bottom corner. Just after the half hour mark, Rijkhoff stabbed in from close range for his second.
There was no hattrick for Rijkhoff but Jong Ajax did add a third before the end through Nassef Chourak.
Rijkhoff will be hoping his performance can lead to a first team debut in the short-term.