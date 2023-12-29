According to Voetbal International, Ajax are working hard to sign Julian Rijkhoff from Borussia Dortmund.
Rijkhoff came through the Ajax academy before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2021. However, a return is now on the cards for the young striker.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax wants to bring Rijkhoff back in January and their chances of success have increased. Dortmund have left Rijkhoff out of their training camp squad this winter and that further decreases his chances of breaking into the first team.
Rijkhoff is now said to be open to an Amsterdam return next month as he looks to make his breakthrough. The 18-year-old has scored an impressive 52 times for Dortmund’s U19 side while also adding a further 13 goals in the UEFA Youth League.