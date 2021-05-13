RKC Waalwijk can start to plan for the Eredivisie next season after their 2-1 win over FC Twente all but assured their safety.
Twente turned up in Waalwijk without a win since February and in horrible form which has ended their hopes of a European playoff spot.
Two minutes into the second half, Danilo opened the scoring after combining with Queensy Menig. However, Sylla Sow quickly equalised for the hosts after finishing off a Thijs Oosting cross.
Sow then fired RKC in front after combining with Oosting again and that proved to be the final goal of the game.
RKC are now three points above the drop zone and have a far superior goal difference than Emmen. Twente are 12th.