RKC Waalwijk has moved five points clear of the drop zone after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Groningen.
In recent weeks, RKC Waalwijk have been dragged closer to the bottom three and they were over their shoulders heading into the clash with Groningen.
The hosts had the lead after 16 minutes with Finn Stokkers taking advantage of a bad back pass from Damil Dankerlui to net. Stokkers then tapped in a second from a Michiel Kramer pass nine minutes later.
Richard van der Venne capped an excellent half for RKC Waalwijk with a third goal in the 39th minute. The midfielder lobbed the ball over Peter Leeuwenburgh.
Groningen coach Danny Buijs made a triple change at the break and they did pull one back in the second half through Jorgen Strand Larsen.
RKC comfortably saw out the match and they are now five points clear of the bottom three in 14th spot. Groningen remains 8th.