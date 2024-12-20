The clash between RKC Waalwijk and PEC Zwolle ended in a 1-1 draw on Friday evening.
After only ten minutes, RKC had the lead with Mohammed Ihattaren crossing for Oskar Zawada to head in at the near post.
RKC failed to build on their early lead and before the break, PEC Zwolle were level with Dylan Vente scoring a penalty.
In the second half, Jasper Schendelaar kept the hosts out and PEC Zwolle almost stole the victory late on. However, VAR ruled out a strike from Nick Fichtinger.
The draw means RKC are 17th while PEC Zwolle sits in 13th.