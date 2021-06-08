Joseph Oosting has been announced as the new head coach of RKC Waalwijk.
Fred Grim departed RKC Waalwijk to become the new head coach of Willem II last week, but they have moved quickly to appoint his replacement.
Oosting has signed a deal until 2023 with the 49-year-old taking on his first role as a head coach in professional football.
Oosting was assistant with Vitesse Arhem but leaves the club to take on the RKC role and he will be tasked with keeping the club in the Eredivisie next season.