RKC Waalwijk has confirmed the signing of former FC Twente midfielder Godfried Roemeratoe on a three-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 23-year-old made the move from FC Twente to Hapoel Tel Aviv last summer but he managed only 20 league appearances before leaving the club at the end of the season.
The Curacao international has now returned to the Eredivisie by signing a three-year deal with RKC Waalwijk.
General manager Frank van Mosselveld told the club’s website, “After the departure of Vurnon Anita we started looking for a replacement to keep this midfield position doubled up. We look forward to working with him on our shared sporting ambitions.”