RKC Waalwijk struck three goals in the last 15 minutes to earn a 3-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Friday evening.
Burak Yilmaz threatened for the visitors early on but the Turkish forward could not find the net, while at the other end, Ivor Pandur saved a shot by Iliass Bel Hassani before Julian Lelieveld’s rebound went into the side netting.
Four minutes into the second half, Yilmaz got a yard of space and he fired past Etienne Vaessen with a hard shot to put Fortuna ahead.
RKC equalised in the 76th minute when Michiel Kramer netted a Florian Jozefzoon cross. Ten minutes later, Julen Lobete put the hosts in front before Jozefzoon sealed the victory in injury time after a clever free kick from Mats Seuntjens.
The victory moves RKC up to 8th while Fortuna Sittard is in 10th.